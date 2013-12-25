Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis will retire from test cricket after the Boxing Day test against India in Durban. Following is a factbox on his test career:
MAKING HIS NAME
*Born on October 16, 1975 in Cape Town.
*Made his international debut as a 20-year-old in December, 1995 in a test match against England in Durban.
ALL-ROUND ACHIEVEMENTS
*Played 165 tests for South Africa, scoring 13,174 runs at an average of 55.12.
*Scored two double centuries in tests with his 224 against Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2012 being his best score.
*Took 292 wickets with a six-for 54 his best bowling in an innings.
*As a reliable slip fielder, he took 199 catches in tests.
*Kallis is the fourth-highest run-getter in tests behind Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid.
*His 44 test centuries is the second highest in the world behind Tendulkar.
END OF THE ROAD
*The Boxing Day test against India in Durban will be his last match in the longest format of the game.
*He is South Africa's greatest cricketer, having scored the most number of test runs and also being fifth on the wicket-takers' list
Liverpool is under investigation by the Premier League over allegations it breached rules governing the transfer of youth players in a failed attempt to recruit a schoolboy from Stoke City, according to reports in the British media.
LONDON The time is right for cricket to return to the Olympics and a decision on applying for inclusion in 2024 will have to be made within months, the head of the sport's governing body said on Thursday.