CAPE TOWN, July 30 South Africa's Jacques Kallis has surprisingly decided to call time on his international limited overs career six months before the World Cup.

The 38-year-old, one of the greatest all-rounders in the game's history, retired from test cricket last year but had been planning to finish his South Africa career at the 50-over World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in February and March.

However, he announced a change of heart on Wednesday, just weeks after helping South Africa win a one-day international series in Sri Lanka for the first time.

"I realised in Sri Lanka that my dream of playing in a World Cup was a bridge too far," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Josh Reich)