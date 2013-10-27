CAPE TOWN Oct 27 Former South Africa coach Gary Kirsten is to make a surprise return to the national team just months after he resigned by rejoining as a "batting mentor," Cricket South Africa said on Sunday.

Kirsten will work with the squad for five days between the second and third one-day internationals against Pakistan in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Gary is a World Cup winning coach and it would be naïve for us not to tap into his wisdom," said team manager Mohammed Moosajee.

"We have a crop of young batsmen in the squad we feel will gain a lot of insight from his vast batting experience and knowledge.

"We are going into an important phase leading up to the World Cup so it will be important for us to tap into as many resources available to us as possible."

Kirsten, who coached India to their 2011 World Cup triumph, stepped down after two years as South Africa coach in June saying he wanted to spend more time with his young family.

South Africa meet Pakistan in five one-day internationals starting on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn is being rested for the first two matches and will return to South Africa before joining the squad for the remainder of the series as well as the Twenty20 series.

Colin Ingram has been placed on stand-by for Hashim Amla, who is still in South Africa awaiting the birth of his second child. Ingram will join the squad on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)