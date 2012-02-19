Indian Super League expands with two new franchises
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
List of international Twenty20 records achieved by South Africa's Richard Levi after he scored 117 not out to lead his side to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in their Twenty20 match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.
Equal highest score = 117 not out
(Chris Gayle - 117)
- -
Most sixes in an innings = 13
(Gayle - 10)
- -
Fastest century = 45 balls
(Gayle, Brendon McCullum - 50 balls)
- -
Highest number of runs from boundaries = 98 (5 4s, 13 6s)
(McCullum - 96 (12 4s, 8 6s))
- -
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston;
The Indian Super League (ISL) has been expanded to 10 teams next season from the current eight, organisers of the franchise-based soccer competition said on Monday.
ANKARA Tehran's streets were filled with thousands of Iranians celebrating their men's national soccer team's qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, defying threats by Islamic State to launch more extremist attacks in the country.