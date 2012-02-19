Feb 19 List of international Twenty20 records achieved by South Africa's Richard Levi after he scored 117 not out to lead his side to an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in their Twenty20 match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. Equal highest score = 117 not out (Chris Gayle - 117) - - Most sixes in an innings = 13 (Gayle - 10) - - Fastest century = 45 balls (Gayle, Brendon McCullum - 50 balls) - - Highest number of runs from boundaries = 98 (5 4s, 13 6s) (McCullum - 96 (12 4s, 8 6s)) - - (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston;