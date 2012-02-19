Feb 19 List of international Twenty20
records achieved by South Africa's Richard Levi after he scored
117 not out to lead his side to an eight-wicket victory over New
Zealand in their Twenty20 match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on
Sunday.
Equal highest score = 117 not out
(Chris Gayle - 117)
- -
Most sixes in an innings = 13
(Gayle - 10)
- -
Fastest century = 45 balls
(Gayle, Brendon McCullum - 50 balls)
- -
Highest number of runs from boundaries = 98 (5 4s, 13 6s)
(McCullum - 96 (12 4s, 8 6s))
- -
