Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 23 England were 177-5 in their second innings at lunch on the fifth day of the first cricket test at The Oval on Monday.
Scores:
England 385 (A. Cook 115, J.Trott 71, M.Prior 60, M. Morkel 4-72) and 177-5 (Bell 36*, Prior 29*, D.Steyn 2-40); South Africa 637-2 (declared) (H. Amla 311*, J.Kallis 182*, G.Smith 131) (Editing by Clare Fallon)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.