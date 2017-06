LONDON, July 21 South Africa were 187 for one in their first innings at lunch on the third day of the first test against England at The Oval on Saturday. Score: England 385: (A. Cook 115, J.Trott 71, M.Prior 60, M. Morkel 4-72); South Africa 187-1: (G.Smith 103*, H. Amla 80*) (Editing by Martyn Herman)