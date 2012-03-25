WELLINGTON, March 26 New Zealand were 145 for three wickets at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Monday. Scores: South Africa 474-9 (A. Petersen 156, JP Duminy 103, H. Amla 63; M. Gillespie 6-113) v New Zealand 145-3 (M. Guptill 59) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)