Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
WELLINGTON, March 26 New Zealand were 145 for three wickets at lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Monday. Scores: South Africa 474-9 (A. Petersen 156, JP Duminy 103, H. Amla 63; M. Gillespie 6-113) v New Zealand 145-3 (M. Guptill 59) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.