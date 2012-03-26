WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand were 26 for two wickets at lunch on the fifth day of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday. Scores: South Africa 474-9 (A. Petersen 156, JP Duminy 103, H. Amla 63; M. Gillespie 6-113) and 189-3 (AB de Villiers 68) v New Zealand 275 (M. Guptill 59; V. Philander 6-81) and 26-2 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)