Cricket-Surrey planning ambitious redevelopment of Oval - report
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand were 26 for two wickets at lunch on the fifth day of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday. Scores: South Africa 474-9 (A. Petersen 156, JP Duminy 103, H. Amla 63; M. Gillespie 6-113) and 189-3 (AB de Villiers 68) v New Zealand 275 (M. Guptill 59; V. Philander 6-81) and 26-2 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
June 9 The Surrey County Cricket Club are planning to redevelop The Oval stadium to increase it's capacity to 40,000, according to a British media report.
LONDON, June 8 India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.