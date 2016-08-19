DURBAN Aug 19 New Zealand removed both South Africa's openers in the first session on the opening day of the first test at Kingsmead as the home team elected to bat on an unpredictable wicket but with a wet outfield and went to lunch on 94 for two wickets.

South Africa were hoping a wet ball would nullify the predicted swing but both Stephen Cook, in only his second test, and Dean Elgar both offered edges and were dismissed to full deliveries.

Cook was caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling off Trent Boult for 20 and Elgar fell for 19 three overs later to Doug Bracewell, the only change the visitors made to their line-up after beating Zimbabwe in a two-test series over the past month.

Hashim Amla, whose test career on his home ground has been patchy, set about the Kiwi bowling with a quick-fire 42 from 41 balls and was unbeaten with JP Duminy (13) at the end of the first session.

The test is the first in August in Durban. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alison Williams)