March 17 New Zealand were 142 for six at lunch on the third day of the second test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Scores: New Zealand 185 (B. McCullum 61; V. Philander 4-70, M.Steyn 3-49) and 142-6 (K. Williamson 77 not out; V. Philander 3-30) v South Africa 253 (AB de Villiers 83; M. Gillespie 5-59) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)