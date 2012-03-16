Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
March 17 New Zealand were 142 for six at lunch on the third day of the second test against South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Scores: New Zealand 185 (B. McCullum 61; V. Philander 4-70, M.Steyn 3-49) and 142-6 (K. Williamson 77 not out; V. Philander 3-30) v South Africa 253 (AB de Villiers 83; M. Gillespie 5-59) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.