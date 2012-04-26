JOHANNESBURG, April 26 Suspended Cricket South
Africa (CSA) chief executive Gerald Majola faces a criminal
probe and a civil claim for the repayment of illegal bonuses
allegedly paid to him by the Indian Premier League.
"A civil process will be launched by CSA....The Hawks (South
Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) have also
been to CSA and are in the process of their investigation,"
sports minister Fikile Mbalula told reporters.
"They're on top of it, but we don't know the outcome yet. We
have to respect the process because it's not up to us to arrest
people. It was a smooth operation, not done Hollywood style,
because that way things get done properly."
Judge Chris Nicholson announced last month that Majola had
"surreptitiously" received 1.8 million rand ($231,200) in
unauthorised bonuses from the IPL, as well as irregular travel
expenses, in contravention of the Companies Act.
Nicholson recommended that Majola be suspended, the bonus
money be recovered and that CSA undergo restructuring of their
board and governance processes.
(Reporting by Ken Borland)
($1 = 7.7858 South African rand)