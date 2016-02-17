South Africa's Neil McKenzie removes his helmet after losing his wicketto England's James Anderson during the third day of their third testmatch at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, August 16, 2003. REUTERS/DarrenStaples/Files

CAPE TOWN South Africa have appointed former player Neil McKenzie as batting coach until the end of next month's World Twenty20 in India.

McKenzie, 40, retired as a player last month and has been roped in to help South African batting line-up that has looked fragile recently.

He will work with the team in home Twenty20 series against England and Australia, as well as the World Twenty20 that starts on March 8.

“It’s been something that we have been trying to do for a long time,” South Africa head coach Russell Domingo told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have explored a few options and finally one guy has committed to us, we are ecstatic that Neil will be joining us.

“He will work with us until the end of the World Cup. Things will be assessed from there, it’s the end of the cricket season, and we will look at things going forward.”

McKenzie played 58 tests and 64 one-day international for South Africa, as well as 155 domestic Twenty20 games.

South Africa take on England in the first Twenty20 of their two-match series in Cape Town on Friday.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)