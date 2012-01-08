JOHANNESBURG Jan 8 All-rounder Albie
Morkel has been called up to South Africa's one-day
international (ODI) squad as an injury replacement for the
five-match series against Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa
announced on Sunday.
Morkel replaces uncapped all-rounder Dean Elgar in the
14-man squad after Elgar pulled out with a knee ligament injury.
The 30-year-old Morkel has scored 679 runs in his 51 ODIs
and last represented his country in an ODI when he turned out
against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in November 2010.
The first game of the series against Sri Lanka takes place
in Paarl on Jan. 11 with the final match scheduled for January
22 in Johannesburg.
Revised South Africa squad:
Hashim Amla, Johan Botha, AB de Villiers (capt), JP Duminy,
Francois du Plessis, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Albie
Morkel, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Graeme
Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.
(Jason Humphries in East London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
