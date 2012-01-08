JOHANNESBURG Jan 8 All-rounder Albie Morkel has been called up to South Africa's one-day international (ODI) squad as an injury replacement for the five-match series against Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa announced on Sunday.

Morkel replaces uncapped all-rounder Dean Elgar in the 14-man squad after Elgar pulled out with a knee ligament injury.

The 30-year-old Morkel has scored 679 runs in his 51 ODIs and last represented his country in an ODI when he turned out against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in November 2010.

The first game of the series against Sri Lanka takes place in Paarl on Jan. 11 with the final match scheduled for January 22 in Johannesburg.

Revised South Africa squad:

Hashim Amla, Johan Botha, AB de Villiers (capt), JP Duminy, Francois du Plessis, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Robin Peterson, Graeme Smith, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe. (Jason Humphries in East London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

