PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 29 The mean streak in genial South African fast bowler Morne Morkel bore fruit when he terrorised the West Indies batsmen on the fourth day of the second test on Monday.

The lanky paceman, often criticised for not performing with enough fire in his belly, took four for 69 and had the tourists hoping around the crease as West Indies closed on 275 for nine, 142 runs short of the home team's first innings total.

It was Morkel's move to go round the wicket and bowl into the bodies of the tourists that proved particularly successful. He landed a number of blows to the ribs, gloves and, in the case of centurion Marlon Samuels, the back of the helmet.

"I thought it would be worthwhile coming round the wicket which made it quite hard for them to duck under the short ball because the wicket is slow and on the low side," Morkel told reporters.

The 30-year-old also employed the tactic when Australia toured in February and March, with one notable spell against Michael Clarke in Cape Town leaving the Australia captain battered and bruised.

"It worked against Australia so I thought I would show a little bit of aggression and employ it again today," said the 6-foot-4 Morkel.

"It's key for me to use my short ball. It's a strength and it also scuffs the ball up a little bit for Dale (Steyn) and Vernon (Philander) to get reverse swing.

"It's a nice job to try and bust the ball up a little bit and make it work for the other guys to bring them into the game."

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)