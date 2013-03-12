South Africa's Dean Elgar catches a ball during a training session before Tuesday's second one-day international cricket match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

CAPE TOWN South Africa have given national contracts to four new players - Dean Elgar, Rory Kleinveldt, Marchant de Lange and Aaron Phagiso - in a bid to improve the national side's performance, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday.

Ryan McLaren was re-awarded a contract after missing out over the last 12 months.

Six players, including retired wicketkeeper Mark Boucher and spinner Johan Botha - who asked to be released from his contract last October - dropped off the list.

"This is a very strong group of core players which combines youth and experience across the three formats," selection convener Andrew Hudson said of the final 21 in a statement.

