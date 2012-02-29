French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
New Zealand were bowled out for 230 off 47.3 overs in their second one-day international against South Africa at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday.
Scores:
New Zealand 230 off 47.3 overs (M. Guptill 58, B. McCullum 85; L. Tsotsobe 3-43, M. Morkel 5-38)
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.