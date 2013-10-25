(Adds ICC confirmation, details)

Oct 25 South Africa were penalised five runs for ball tampering on the third day of the second test against Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

The decision came after umpires Ian Gould and Rod Tucker had talked to South African captain Graeme Smith at the start of the 31st over of Pakistan's second innings.

The fourth umpire Shozab Raza brought a box of balls on to the field and a new one was selected.

An International Cricket Council spokesperson told the cricinfo.com website that the penalty and the change of ball were due to ball tampering. No individual player has been charged.

"As per 42.1 of the ICC playing conditions, the umpires replaced the ball and fined the South Africa team five penalty runs for ball tampering," the spokesperson said.

The 2006 Oval test between England and Pakistan was abandoned when the tourists refused to take the field after they were penalised five runs for ball tampering.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)