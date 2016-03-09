South African cricket players congratulate Aaron Phangiso (R) after he bowled out Narsingh Deonarine of the West Indies during the fifth One-Day International (ODI) in Centurion, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

CAPE TOWN South Africa left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been cleared to play at the World Twenty20 tournament in India after an independent reassessment of his bowling action found it to be legal, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old failed tests carried out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on March 1 having been reported by umpires in a domestic 50-over match last month.

Phangiso was suspended from bowling until his action could be re-tested and has now been cleared to resume his career having worked with South Africa spin-bowling consultant Claude Henderson over the past week.

"It's a huge relief to be cleared and to have my bowling action passed. It’s been a tough and challenging few weeks for me,” Phangiso said in a CSA statement.

“I'd really like to use the next few days ahead of the (World Twenty20) tournament to gain playing confidence, especially with some of the technical adjustments we have made to my action.”

Phangiso will be available for South Africa’s series-deciding third Twenty20 international against Australia in Cape Town on Wednesday.

South Africa open their World Twenty20 campaign against England on March 18. They will also play Sri Lanka and West Indies in their pool.

