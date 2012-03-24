New Zealand's Daniel Vettori plays a shot against South Africa during their first international test cricket match of the series in Dunedin, March 8, 2012 REUTERS/Anthony Phelps/Files

WELLINGTON The stop-start nature of a weather-affected third test and howling winds that were gusting more than 80kph had rated as one of Daniel Vettori's worst in test cricket, the former New Zealand captain said on Saturday.

Constant drizzle, chilly conditions and the blustery northerly made the second day of the third test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve one of attrition for New Zealand's bowlers.

They managed just 37 overs on Saturday after rain delayed the start of play for more than four hours, before bad light drove them from the field with 12 overs still due to be bowled in the day's play.

"From 460 odd days of test cricket, somewhere near the bottom," the 111-test veteran said with a laugh when asked how the day's play had rated in his memory.

"Into the wind it's pretty tough for the seamers and even for the spinners. You get blown around in your run up and in your delivery stride and it can be a little difficult.

"It was a tough day for a bowling side."

Alviro Petersen (96 not out) and JP Duminy (76 not out) had accumulated a further 110 runs without any loss of wickets after play finally got going at 1425 local (0325 GMT), almost four and a half hours after the scheduled start time to guide the visitors to a commanding 246 for two at the close of play.

The pair offered New Zealand bowlers little opportunity for the breakthrough on a good paced wicket that was gave little assistance, though Petersen was dropped by a diving Martin Guptill when he was on 68.

"I think we were pretty disappointed after winning the toss and that first session (on Friday)," Vettori said of New Zealand's overall bowling performance from the first two days.

"We probably fought back a little bit last night with the big wicket of (Hashim) Amla but the sort of stop-start nature of today ... I think half the guys arrived a little bit late from both teams.

"Just getting into the day wasn't as successful as we wanted because we needed an early breakthrough this afternoon so overall we are disappoitned in only taking two wickets on a wicket that offered some assistance early on."

Duminy said South Africa, who only need to draw the test to win the series 1-0 after they won the second match in Hamilton by nine wickets, were unsure of their tactics heading into day three, with the weather expected to get better and remain that way for the remainder of the test.

"We haven't really discussed the plans going forward," Duminy said whe asked if the South Africans may just hunker down and bat New Zealand out of the test rather push than for victory.

"I think tomorrow morning we'll sit down and do that (discuss their tactics). For now we're just pleased with the situation of the game."