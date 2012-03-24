By Greg Stutchbury
| WELLINGTON, March 24
WELLINGTON, March 24 The stop-start nature of a
weather-affected third test and howling winds that were gusting
more than 80kph had rated as one of Daniel Vettori's worst in
test cricket, the former New Zealand captain said on Saturday.
Constant drizzle, chilly conditions and the blustery
northerly made the second day of the third test against South
Africa at the Basin Reserve one of attrition for New Zealand's
bowlers.
They managed just 37 overs on Saturday after rain delayed
the start of play for more than four hours, before bad light
drove them from the field with 12 overs still due to be bowled
in the day's play.
"From 460 odd days of test cricket, somewhere near the
bottom," the 111-test veteran said with a laugh when asked how
the day's play had rated in his memory.
"Into the wind it's pretty tough for the seamers and even
for the spinners. You get blown around in your run up and in
your delivery stride and it can be a little difficult.
"It was a tough day for a bowling side."
Alviro Petersen (96 not out) and JP Duminy (76 not out) had
accumulated a further 110 runs without any loss of wickets after
play finally got going at 1425 local (0325 GMT), almost four and
a half hours after the scheduled start time to guide the
visitors to a commanding 246 for two at the close of play.
The pair offered New Zealand bowlers little opportunity for
the breakthrough on a good paced wicket that was gave little
assistance, though Petersen was dropped by a diving Martin
Guptill when he was on 68.
"I think we were pretty disappointed after winning the toss
and that first session (on Friday)," Vettori said of New
Zealand's overall bowling performance from the first two days.
"We probably fought back a little bit last night with the
big wicket of (Hashim) Amla but the sort of stop-start nature of
today ... I think half the guys arrived a little bit late from
both teams.
"Just getting into the day wasn't as successful as we wanted
because we needed an early breakthrough this afternoon so
overall we are disappoitned in only taking two wickets on a
wicket that offered some assistance early on."
Duminy said South Africa, who only need to draw the test to
win the series 1-0 after they won the second match in Hamilton
by nine wickets, were unsure of their tactics heading into day
three, with the weather expected to get better and remain that
way for the remainder of the test.
"We haven't really discussed the plans going forward,"
Duminy said whe asked if the South Africans may just hunker down
and bat New Zealand out of the test rather push than for
victory.
"I think tomorrow morning we'll sit down and do that
(discuss their tactics). For now we're just pleased with the
situation of the game."
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories