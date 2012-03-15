(Corrects score in second para)
March 15 Rain forced players off the field
after lunch on the first day of the second test between New
Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.
New Zealand were 94 for two, having resumed after the lunch
break on 62 for two, when light drizzle forced them from the
field.
Brendon McCullum, who had been hit on the hand in the first
session by Morne Morkel, was on 38 while captain Ross Taylor was
on 29. The pair had just brought up their 50-run partnership
when they walked off due to the weather.
Groundstaff had started to remove the covers on the wicket
block after five minutes then had to scramble to put them back
as a heavier shower swept across the ground.
The first test in Dunedin ended in a draw after the entire
fifth day was washed out due to rain.
