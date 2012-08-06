CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
LEEDS, England Aug 6 The second test between England and South Africa at Headingley ended in a draw on the fifth day on Monday.
Scores:
South Africa 419 (Petersen 182, Smith 52; Broad 3-96) & 258-9 dec. (Rudolph 69, Smith 52; Broad 5-69, Pietersen 3-52)
England 425 (Pietersen 149, Prior 68, Strauss 37; Tahir 3-92) & 130-4 (Cook 46) (Editing by Brian Homewood)
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.