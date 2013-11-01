Cricket: Afghanistan to play MCC at Lord's
LONDON Afghanistan's cricketers will play at Lord's for the first time in July after being granted a fixture against the MCC.
Pakistan beat South Africa by 66 runs in the second one-day international at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.
Scores: Pakistan 209 (Ahmed Shehzad 58; R. McLaren 4-34, M. Morkel 3-38) v South Africa 143 (Mohammad Irfan 3-53, Saeed Ajmal 2-15).
