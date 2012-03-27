WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand were 200 for six wickets at the close of play on the fifth day of the third and final test against South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday. Scores: South Africa 474-9d (A. Petersen 156, JP Duminy 103, H. Amla 63; M. Gillespie 6-113) and 189-3d (AB de Villiers 68) v New Zealand 275 (M. Guptill 59; V. Philander 6-81) and 200-6 (K. Williamson 102 not out; M. Morkel 6-23) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)