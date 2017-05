AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands May 31 South Africa beat Netherlands by 84 runs in a one-off one-day international on Friday.

Scores:

South Africa 341-3 from 50 overs (JP Duminy 150 not out; C. Ingram 82, F. Du Plessis 62 not out; Mudassar Bukhari 2-79) v Netherlands 257 for nine from 50 overs (E. Szwarczynski 98, P. Borren 48; R. Peterson 4-67)