Oct 17 Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday to take the lead in the two-match series.
Scores:
South Africa 249 (H. Amla 118, JP Duminy 57; Mohammad Irfan 3-44, Zulfiqar Babar 3-89) & 232 (AB de Villiers 90; Saeed Ajmal 4-47, Junaid Khan 3-57) v Pakistan 442 (Khurram Manzoor 146, Misbah-ul-Haq 100, Shan Masood 75, Asad Shafiq 54; V. Philander 3-84, D. Steyn 3-88) & 45-3