Oct 26 South Africa won the second test by an innings and 92 runs after Pakistan were bowled out for 326 in their second innings on the fourth day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. Scores: Pakistan 99 and 326 (Asad Shafiq 130, Misbah-ul-Haq 88; JP Duminy 3-67 Imran Tahir 3-98) v South Africa 517 Series drawn 1-1.