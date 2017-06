WELLINGTON, Feb 17 New Zealand beat South Africa by six wickets in their first Twenty20 international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday. Scores: South Africa 147-6 in 20 overs (JP Duminy 41; T. Southee 3-28) v New Zealand 148-4 in 19.2 overs (M. Guptill 78 not out). (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis;