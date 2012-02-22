Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
Feb 22 South Africa beat New Zealand by three runs in the third and final Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.
South Africa won the series 2-1.
Scores: South Africa 165-7 (J.P. Duminy 38, H. Amla 33) v New Zealand 162-7 (J. Ryder 52, R. Nicol 33).
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.