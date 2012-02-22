Feb 22 South Africa beat New Zealand by three runs in the third and final Twenty20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

South Africa won the series 2-1.

Scores: South Africa 165-7 (J.P. Duminy 38, H. Amla 33) v New Zealand 162-7 (J. Ryder 52, R. Nicol 33).

