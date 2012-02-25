Cricket-De Silva replaces injured Perera in Sri Lanka squad
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
WELLINGTON Feb 25 South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first one-day international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.
Scores:
New Zealand 253-9 off 50 overs (B. McCullum 56, K Williamson 55) v South Africa 254-4 off 45.2 overs (AB de Villiers 106 not out, F. Du Plessis 66 not out)
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, June 10 Dhananjaya de Silva has replaced the injured Kusal Perera in Sri Lanka's Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Saturday.
June 9 Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.