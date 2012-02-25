WELLINGTON Feb 25 South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first one-day international at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

Scores:

New Zealand 253-9 off 50 overs (B. McCullum 56, K Williamson 55) v South Africa 254-4 off 45.2 overs (AB de Villiers 106 not out, F. Du Plessis 66 not out)

