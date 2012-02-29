Feb 29 South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets in their second one-day international at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday to win their three-match series with a game to spare. Scores: New Zealand 230 off 47.3 overs (M. Guptill 58, B. McCullum 85; L. Tsotsobe 3-43, M. Morkel 5-38) v South Africa 231-4 off 38.2 overs (H. Amla 92) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)