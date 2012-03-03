March 3 South Africa beat New Zealand by five wickets in their third one-day international at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Scores: New Zealand 206 in 47 overs (M. De Lange 4-46) v South Africa 208-5 in 43.2 overs (H. Amla 76). (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Peter Rutherford)