March 11 Umpires abandoned play due to rain after lunch on the fifth and final day of New Zealand's first test against South Africa at University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday. The hosts, who had been chasing a victory target of 401, were left on their overnight score of 137 for two. Result: Match drawn Scores: South Africa 238 (H. Amla 62, G. Smith 53, J. Rudolph 52) & 435-5 declared (Smith 115, J. Kallis 113, Rudolph 105 not out) v New Zealand 273 & 137-2 (B. McCullum 58 not out)