March 17 South Africa beat New Zealand by nine wickets after they made 103 for one shortly before tea on the third day to win the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday and take a 1-0 series lead. Scores: New Zealand 185 (B. McCullum 61; V. Philander 4-70, M.Steyn 3-49) and 168 (K. Williamson 77; V. Philander 6-44) v South Africa 253 (AB de Villiers 83; M. Gillespie 5-59) and 103-1 (G. Smith 55 not out) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)