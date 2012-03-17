UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
March 17 South Africa beat New Zealand by nine wickets after they made 103 for one shortly before tea on the third day to win the second test at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday and take a 1-0 series lead. Scores: New Zealand 185 (B. McCullum 61; V. Philander 4-70, M.Steyn 3-49) and 168 (K. Williamson 77; V. Philander 6-44) v South Africa 253 (AB de Villiers 83; M. Gillespie 5-59) and 103-1 (G. Smith 55 not out) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.