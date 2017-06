Aug 28 South Africa beat England by 80 runs to win the second one-day international at Southampton on Tuesday.

South Africa 287 for 5 (H Amla 150, G Smith 52; G Swann 2-50)

England 207 all out in 40.4 overs (I Bell 45; W Parnell 2-30)

The first match of the five-game series was washed out. (Editing by Mark Meadows)