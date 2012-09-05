Kenyan election body removes official over ballot delays
NAIROBI Kenya's electoral body said on Tuesday it had removed a senior official from his post over a delay in preparing ballot papers for elections due in August.
Sept 5 South Africa beat England by seven wickets in the fifth and final one-day cricket international at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Wednesday to square the series 2-2.
Scores: England 182 all out in 45.2 overs (R. Peterson 3-37, D. Steyn 2-24, M Morkel 2-41; A. Cook 51) v South Africa 186-3 in 34.3 overs (H. Amla 97no, AB de Villiers 75no; J. Anderson 2-41) (Editing by Clare Fallon)
NAIROBI Kenya's electoral body said on Tuesday it had removed a senior official from his post over a delay in preparing ballot papers for elections due in August.
GENEVA The U.N.'s human rights chief on Tuesday gave Congo two days to agree to jointly investigate alleged massacres in its Kasai region, warning that if it failed to meet the deadline he would call for an international inquiry to be launched.