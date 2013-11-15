Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Nov 15 South Africa beat Pakistan by six runs in the second Twenty20 international at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday and win the series 2-0.
Scores:
South Africa 150-5 in 20 overs (F. du Plessis 58 not out, H. Amla 48; Saeed Ajmal 3-25)
Pakistan 144-9 in 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 37; W. Parnell 3-25)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.