WADA reinstates Madrid anti-doping laboratory
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 87 runs in the second one-day international in Kandy on Wednesday to level the three-match series 1-1.
Scores: Sri Lanka 267 all out in 49.2 overs (T. Dilshan 86, R. McLaren 4-48)
South Africa 180 all out in 38.1 overs (H. Amla 101, L. Malinga 4-24)
(Editing by Josh Reich)
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.