CAPE TOWN, Sept 18 Glamorgan have signed South Africa left-hander Jacques Rudolph as their overseas player in the English County Championship for the next two years, replacing Australian Marcus North.

The 32-year-old Rudolph has been a proven performer in county cricket, chiefly with Yorkshire between 2007-11, where he scored 5,429 first-class runs at an average of 52.20.

He also had a brief stint with Surrey last year.

"I enjoyed my time playing for Yorkshire, so I'm looking forward to the challenge at Glamorgan and hopefully enjoying similar success," Rudolph said in a statement released by Glamorgan on Wednesday.

He will play for second division Glamorgan in the 2014 and 2015 county seasons, pending clearance from Cricket South Africa.

Rudolph played the last of his 48 test matches for the Proteas against Australia in November 2012 and is currently participating in the Champions League Twenty20 competition with his South African franchise, the Titans. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)