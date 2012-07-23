LONDON, July 23 Scoreboard at lunch on the fifth day of the first cricket test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Monday: (England first innings 385) (South Africa first innings 637-2 dec) England second innings: A.Strauss c Philander b Tahir 27 A.Cook c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Trott c de Villiers b Steyn 10 K.Pietersen b Morkel 16 I.Bell not out 36 R.Bopara b Steyn 22 M.Prior not out 29 Extras 11-b, 13-lb, 12-nb, 1-w) 37 Total (5 wickets, 66 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-32, 3-57, 4-67, 5-117 To bat: Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson Bowling: Morkel 13-0-34-1, Philander 14-5-21-1, Steyn 14-5-40-2, Tahir 21-5-43-1, Kallis 3-0-12-0, Duminy 1-0-3-0 (Editing by Clare Fallon)