LEEDS, England, Aug 4 Scoreboard at the close on day three of the second test at Headingley on Saturday (South Africa first innings: 419) England first innings: A.Strauss c de Villiers b Steyn 37 A.Cook lbw b Philander 24 J.Trott c Smith b Steyn 35 K.Pietersen not out 149 I.Bell c Smith b Kallis 11 J.Taylor b Morkel 34 M.Prior not out 20 Extras (lb-16,b-5, w-14, nb-6) 41 Total (5 wickets, 105 overs) 351 Fall of wickets: 1-65 2-85 3-142 4-173 5-320 Bowling (to date): Morkel 27-9-70-1, Philander 25-9-63-1, Steyn 24-6-92-2, Kallis 12-3-34-1, Tahir 16-0-66-0, Duminy 1-0-5-0 (Compiled by Richard Sydenham)