July 21 Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the first test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Saturday England first innings 385 (Cook 115, Trott 71) South Africa first innings: G.Smith b Bresnan 131 A.Petersen lbw b Anderson 0 H.Amla not out 183 J.Kallis not out 82 Extras (b-1, lb-4, w-1, nb-1) 7 Total (2 wickets, 135 overs) 403 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-260 To bat: AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, JP Duminy, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir Bowling: Anderson 29-6-90-1, Broad 26-4-87-0, Swann 42-10-99-0, Bresnan 24-2-77-1, Bopara 9-1-29-0, Pietersen 3-0-13-0, Trott 2-0-3-0