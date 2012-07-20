LONDON, July 20 Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the first test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday. England first innings A.Strauss lbw b Morkel 0 A.Cook b Steyn 115 J.Trott c de Villiers b Morkel 71 K.Pietersen c de Villiers b Kallis 42 I.Bell b Kallis 13 R.Bopara c de Villiers b Steyn 0 M.Prior c de Villiers b Morkel 60 T.Bresnan b Tahir 8 S.Broad b Philander 16 G.Swann not out 15 J.Anderson c de Villiers b Morkel 2 Extras (b-2, lb-24, w-3, nb-14) 43 Total (all out, 125.5 overs) 385 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-170 3-251, 4-271, 5-272, 6-284, 7-313, 8-358, 9-383 Bowling: Morkel 24.5-2-72-4, Philander 27-4-79-1, Steyn 30-7-99-2, Kallis 19-7-38-2, Tahir 19-0-61-1, Duminy 6-1-10-0 South Africa first innings: G.Smith not out 14 A.Petersen lbw b Anderson 0 H.Amla not out 10 Extras (1lb) 1 Total (1 wicket, 11 overs) 25 (Editing by Mark Meadows)