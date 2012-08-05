LEEDS, England Aug 5 Scoreboard when play was abandoned on the fourth day of the second test at Headingley on Sunday (South Africa first innings: 419) England first innings: A.Strauss c de Villiers b Steyn 37 A.Cook lbw b Philander 24 J.Trott c Smith b Steyn 35 K.Pietersen lbw b Morkel 149 I.Bell c Smith b Kallis 11 J.Taylor b Morkel 34 M.Prior C Steyn b Tahir 68 T.Bresnan c Smith b Philander 9 S.Broad c sub b Tahir 1 J.Anderson b Tahir 8 S.Finn not out 0 Extras (lb-17,b-7, w-14, nb-11) 49 Total (all out, 126.4 overs) 425 Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-85, 3-142, 4-173, 5-320, 6-351, 7-396, 8-407, 9-420 Bowling: Morkel 32-9-96-2, Philander 30-10-72-2, Steyn 28-8-102-2, Kallis 12-3-34-1, Tahir 23.4-0-92-3, Duminy 1-0-5-0 South Africa second innings: J.Rudolph not out 21 G.Smith not out 17 Extras (b-1) 1 Total (for no wickets, 17 overs) 39 To bat: H.Amla, J.Kallis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, A. Petersen, M.Morkel, D.Steyn, V.Philander, I.Tahir Bowling: Anderson 6-4-4-0, Broad 6-0-18-0, Finn 3-1-4-0, Bresnan, 2-0-12-0 ()