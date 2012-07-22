CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 22 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Sunday. England first innings 385 (A.Cook 115, J.Trott 71, M.Prior 60) South Africa first innings: G.Smith b Bresnan 131 A.Petersen lbw b Anderson 0 H.Amla not out 311 J.Kallis not out 182 Extras (b-5 lb-4 w-2 nb-2) 13 Total (for two wickets declared, 189 overs) 637 Did not bat: AB de Villiers, J.Rudolph, JP Duminy, V, Philander, D.Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir. Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-260. Bowling: Anderson 41-7-116-1 (1nb), Broad 34-6-118-0 (1w), Swann 52-10-151-0, Bresnan 37-2-140-1 (1nb), Bopara 18-1-78-0 (1w), Pietersen 3-0-13-0, Trott 4-0-12-0. England second innings A.Strauss c Philander b Imran Tahir 27 A.Cook c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Trott c de Villiers b Steyn 10 K.Pietersen b Morkel 16 I.Bell not out 14 R.Bopara not out 15 Extras (b-3 lb-12 nb-5) 20 Total (for four wickets, 38 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-32 3-57 4-67 Bowling: Morkel 8-0-24-1, Philander 9-2-13-1 (1nb), Steyn 9-2-27-1, Imran Tahir 12-3-23-1 (4nb). (Compiled by Richard Sydenham; Editing by John Mehaffey)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.