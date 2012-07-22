LONDON, July 22 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Sunday. England first innings 385 (A.Cook 115, J.Trott 71, M.Prior 60) South Africa first innings: G.Smith b Bresnan 131 A.Petersen lbw b Anderson 0 H.Amla not out 311 J.Kallis not out 182 Extras (b-5 lb-4 w-2 nb-2) 13 Total (for two wickets declared, 189 overs) 637 Did not bat: AB de Villiers, J.Rudolph, JP Duminy, V, Philander, D.Steyn, M. Morkel, Imran Tahir. Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-260. Bowling: Anderson 41-7-116-1 (1nb), Broad 34-6-118-0 (1w), Swann 52-10-151-0, Bresnan 37-2-140-1 (1nb), Bopara 18-1-78-0 (1w), Pietersen 3-0-13-0, Trott 4-0-12-0. England second innings A.Strauss c Philander b Imran Tahir 27 A.Cook c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Trott c de Villiers b Steyn 10 K.Pietersen b Morkel 16 I.Bell not out 14 R.Bopara not out 15 Extras (b-3 lb-12 nb-5) 20 Total (for four wickets, 38 overs) 102 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-32 3-57 4-67 Bowling: Morkel 8-0-24-1, Philander 9-2-13-1 (1nb), Steyn 9-2-27-1, Imran Tahir 12-3-23-1 (4nb). (Compiled by Richard Sydenham; Editing by John Mehaffey)