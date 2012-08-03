Leeds, England, Aug 3 Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the second test between England and South Africa at Headingley on Friday South Africa first innings A.Petersen not out 170 G.Smith c Bell b Bresnan 52 H.Amla run out 9 J.Kallis c Cook b Anderson 19 AB.de Villiers b Broad 47 D.Steyn b Finn 0 J.Rudolph st Prior b Pietersen 19 JP Duminy not out 10 Extras (5-b, 5-lb) 10 Total (6 wickets, 115 overs) 336 Fall: 1-120, 2-132, 3-157, 4-254, 5-259, 6-318 To bat: M.Morkel, V.Philander, I.Tahir Bowling: Anderson 27-10-47-1, Broad 27-8-67-1, Finn 28-3-100-1, Bresnan 25-4-89-1, Trott 5-1-9-0, Pietersen 3-0-14-1 (Editing by Ed Osmond)