UPDATE 1-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 20 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the first test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Friday.
England first innings
A.Strauss lbw b Morkel 0
A.Cook b Steyn 115
J.Trott c de Villiers b Morkel 71
K.Pietersen c de Villiers b Kallis 42
I.Bell b Kallis 13
R.Bopara c de Villiers b Steyn 0
M.Prior c de Villiers b Morkel 60
T.Bresnan b Tahir 8
S.Broad b Philander 16
G.Swann not out 15
J.Anderson c de Villiers b Morkel 2
Extras (b-2, lb-24, w-3, nb-14) 43
Total (all out, 125.5 overs) 385
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-170 3-251, 4-271, 5-272, 6-284, 7-313, 8-358, 9-383
Bowling: Morkel 24.5-2-72-4, Philander 27-4-79-1, Steyn 30-7-99-2, Kallis 19-7-38-2, Tahir 19-0-61-1, Duminy 6-1-10-0
South Africa first innings:
G.Smith not out 37
A.Petersen lbw b Anderson 0
H.Amla not out 47
Extras (1lb, 1nb) 2
Total (1 wicket, 37 overs) 86
Fall of wicket: 1-1
Bowling: Anderson 10-3-27-1, Broad 10-4-20-0, Swann 9-5-12-0, Bresnan 6-1-19-0, Bopara 2-0-7-0 (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.