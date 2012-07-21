July 21 Scoreboard at lunch of the third day of the first test between England and South Africa at The Oval on Saturday. England first innings 385 (Cook 115, Trott 71) South Africa first innings: G.Smith not out 103 A.Petersen lbw b Anderson 0 H.Amla not out 80 Extras (3lb, 1nb) 4 Total (1 wicket, 65 overs) 187 Fall of wickets: 1-1 To bat: Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, JP Duminy, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir Bowling: Anderson 16-5-38-1, Broad 15-4-44-0, Swann 21-7-52-0, Bresnan 9-1-36-0, Bopara 4-0-14-0 (Editing By Alison Wildey)