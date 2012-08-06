CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
LEEDS, England Aug 6 Scoreboard after South Africa declared in their second innings after tea on day five of the second test at Headingley on Monday
(South Africa first innings: 419)
(England first innings: 425)
South Africa second innings:
J.Rudolph lbw b Pietersen 69
G.Smith c Taylor b Pietersen 52
H.Amla c Cook b Pietersen 28
AB de Villiers lbw b Broad 44
J.Kallis c Prior b Broad 27
JP Duminy lbw b Broad 0
V.Philander lbw b Broad 6
A.Petersen not out 16
D.Steyn c & b Anderson 3
M.Morkel c Cook b Broad 10
Extras (2-lb, 1-w) 3
Total (9 wickets dec, 67.4 overs)258
Did not bat: I.Tahir
Fall of wickets: 1-120, 2-129, 3-182, 4-209, 5-209, 6-223, 7-230, 8-247, 9-258
Bowling: Anderson 19-7-40-1, Broad 16.4-2-69-5, Finn 14-2-55-0, Bresnan 9-2-40-0, Pietersen 9-1-52-3 (Editing by Brian Homewood)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.